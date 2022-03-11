Advertisement

Central Texas sheriff: Suspicious calls and texts a scam, not a human trafficking issue

Scam Alert
Scam Alert(McLennan County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office in Central Texas is warning parents about phone scam targeting people in Texas and the U.S.

“This post has been shared more than 35,000 times on Facebook, which has lead to us receiving numerous calls and messages regarding human trafficking, which the author alleges this is. This IS NOT a human trafficking issue,” said the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said the sender is often from a foreign country and uses an internet-based number to send the message.

“They will try to garnish affection, or find a way to blackmail you into sending money to them,” investigators warned.

If you receive this message, or anything similar, block the number and delete it.

“The person sending the message is not tracking your location, trying to find you, or attempting to traffic you,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas 3rd Court of Appeals dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal.
Texas loses appeal over investigation of transgender teen’s family
John Walter Mauhar, 50, of Waco, is about six fee tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds,...
Sheriff: Body found in same area where missing Waco man was last seen
Courtesy photo, Senia Aguilar
Mother sends plea to Killeen High students after daughter killed by train
Michael Hutchinson, 55, a detective with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, is recovering...
Community backs Central Texas sheriff’s deputy battling brain cancer
MGN
Two Texas women sentenced for illegally obtaining nearly 50 tons of cheese

Latest News

LEFT TO RIGHT: Kristin Lee-Slack, Nicholas Peterson, and Crystal Staples.
3 arrested in connection with East Texas oil field theft
Firefighters on scene of an apartment fire (KWTX)
Waco Firefighters rescue three people from fire
Bobbie Nelson, the older sister of country music legend Willie Nelson and longtime pianist in...
Bobbie Nelson, sister of country music legend, dies at 91
More expected on lakes as spring break approaches
More expected on lakes as spring break approaches