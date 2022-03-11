Central Texas sheriff: Suspicious calls and texts a scam, not a human trafficking issue

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office in Central Texas is warning parents about phone scam targeting people in Texas and the U.S.

“This post has been shared more than 35,000 times on Facebook, which has lead to us receiving numerous calls and messages regarding human trafficking, which the author alleges this is. This IS NOT a human trafficking issue,” said the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said the sender is often from a foreign country and uses an internet-based number to send the message.

“They will try to garnish affection, or find a way to blackmail you into sending money to them,” investigators warned.

If you receive this message, or anything similar, block the number and delete it.

“The person sending the message is not tracking your location, trying to find you, or attempting to traffic you,” the sheriff’s office said.

