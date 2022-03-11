Advertisement

Dozen’s gather for Killeen teen’s vigil, balloon release

Family and friends gathered in Killeen on Thursday, March 10 for a vigil and balloon released to memorialize 15-year-old Senia Aguilera.
Family and friends gathered in Killeen on Thursday, March 10 for a vigil and balloon released to memorialize 15-year-old Senia Aguilera.(Angela Bonilla, KWTX)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens gathered in Killeen Thursday night to honor the memory of 15-year-old Senia Aguilera, the young girl tragically killed Tuesday after she was hit by a train while walking from school.

“Senia is right here, right now, with us,” said Rebecca Attaway, Aguilera’s mother. “And she really feels loved right now.”

Now, days after her death, family members like Navaeh Gares said it is hard to think of a world without her.

“I don’t have that anymore, but I wish I did,” said Gares.

Loved ones used Thursday’s vigil to share Aguilera’s memories and console each other through their grief.

“She didn’t care if her day was the worst. She didn’t care if her sky came falling down,” said Gares. “She made sure everyone else’s was better.”

And Attaway, a single mother now trying to cope with the loss of one of her five children.

“I broke down in the bathroom this morning talking with her,” said Attaway. ““The bathroom is the most memories I have with her because she was always in there primping, doing her hair, her make up.”

But now, there is comfort and gratitude because of all those who showed up, not just for Aguilera, but for her family.

“Seeing all those balloons and everybody that was here. It made me feel a little better knowing how much love she had today,” said Attaway.

Related Link: Mother sends plea to Killeen High students after daughter killed by train

