Good News Friday: March 11, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here’s this week’s Good News Friday!

Harker Heights High School senior Grace Koh is a finalist in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship program making her one of 7,500 high school scholars across the country who receive a scholarship.

Waco ISD hosted a ribbon cutting at Paul Tyson Stadium.

The new 2,000 seat facility features an eight-lane track along with practice fields for baseball and softball near the stadium.

The honor of cutting the ribbon was left to Waco High School alumni Olympian Wil London III.

Students at La Vega Elementary planted seeds to restart this year’s garden.

Knox Outlaw won a free throw contest in San Antonio.

Knox won three rounds before advancing to the state competition.

He made 22 out of 25 shots.

Congratulations to Copperas Cove High School students who successfully completed the CNA state test and are now certified nursing assistants.

A total of 32 students so far this school year have successfully completed the exam.

