Advertisement

‘I killed my little homie:’ 19-year-old admitted to driving drunk in fatal crash, Las Vegas police report says

The driver in a fatal crash that left a teen dead admitted to police that he was driving drunk, according to an arrest report released by Las Vegas Metropolitan
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The driver in a fatal crash that left a teen dead admitted to police that he was driving drunk, according to an arrest report released by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Abel Baires-Lorenzana, 19, was arrested on a DUI charge after the deadly crash just before midnight on March 8 near Gowan and Walnut. Police said a juvenile in the car was pronounced dead on scene.

Abel Lorenzana, 19.
Abel Lorenzana, 19.(LVMPD)

LVMPD and the Clark County Coroner have yet to identify the deceased victim, but the arrest report notes that the victim was a 16-17 year-old male.

According to the report, witnesses called 911 about the crash around 11:50 p.m. Police said another call came around 12:12 a.m. of someone banging on a window near the crash, saying “he had just killed someone,” the report said.

Police responded to the second call and identified the man as Baires-Lorenzana, the report said. According to police, Baires-Lorenzana was “mumbling and crying” when police arrived and was “visibly impaired.”

Baires-Lorenzana said “I killed my little homie,” and admitted “I was drunk driving,” the arrest report said. Baires-Lorenzana had blood all over his clothing and was detained by police. Police said he also had an “odor of an unknown alcoholic substance,” the report said.

Baires-Lorenzana did horizontal gaze sobriety test on scene but refused other tests, LVMPD said.

LVMPD said the posted speed limit in area was 25 mph and said the car appeared to have been traveling “significantly above” the speed limit.

North Las Vegas court records show Baires-Lorenzana was set to have a court hearing Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas 3rd Court of Appeals dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal.
Texas loses appeal over investigation of transgender teen’s family
John Walter Mauhar, 50, of Waco, is about six fee tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds,...
Sheriff: Body found in same area where missing Waco man was last seen
Courtesy photo, Senia Aguilar
Mother sends plea to Killeen High students after daughter killed by train
Michael Hutchinson, 55, a detective with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, is recovering...
Community backs Central Texas sheriff’s deputy battling brain cancer
MGN
Two Texas women sentenced for illegally obtaining nearly 50 tons of cheese

Latest News

FILE - Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) practices with the team during NFL football...
No indictment for Texans QB Deshaun Watson over sex assault claims
Russia has blocked Instagram, the latest social media platform restricted in the country...
Russia widens social media crackdown by blocking Instagram
FILE - This undated portrait shows Emmett Till.
Emmett Till relatives seek renewed probe of ‘55 lynching
Fastcast
Brady's Friday Evening FastCast
A local office hopes Kona will help ease kids' fears about going to the dentist.
Comfort dog helping out at area dentist