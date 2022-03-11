‘I killed my little homie:’ 19-year-old admitted to driving drunk in fatal crash, Las Vegas police report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The driver in a fatal crash that left a teen dead admitted to police that he was driving drunk, according to an arrest report released by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Abel Baires-Lorenzana, 19, was arrested on a DUI charge after the deadly crash just before midnight on March 8 near Gowan and Walnut. Police said a juvenile in the car was pronounced dead on scene.

Abel Lorenzana, 19. (LVMPD)

LVMPD and the Clark County Coroner have yet to identify the deceased victim, but the arrest report notes that the victim was a 16-17 year-old male.

According to the report, witnesses called 911 about the crash around 11:50 p.m. Police said another call came around 12:12 a.m. of someone banging on a window near the crash, saying “he had just killed someone,” the report said.

Police responded to the second call and identified the man as Baires-Lorenzana, the report said. According to police, Baires-Lorenzana was “mumbling and crying” when police arrived and was “visibly impaired.”

Baires-Lorenzana said “I killed my little homie,” and admitted “I was drunk driving,” the arrest report said. Baires-Lorenzana had blood all over his clothing and was detained by police. Police said he also had an “odor of an unknown alcoholic substance,” the report said.

Baires-Lorenzana did horizontal gaze sobriety test on scene but refused other tests, LVMPD said.

LVMPD said the posted speed limit in area was 25 mph and said the car appeared to have been traveling “significantly above” the speed limit.

North Las Vegas court records show Baires-Lorenzana was set to have a court hearing Friday afternoon.

