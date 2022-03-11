Advertisement

It’s time to ‘spring forward’ this weekend in most of the US

Remember to set clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night!
Remember to set clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night!(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Even though winter doesn’t slip away until next weekend, time has its marching orders. In the United States, it’s time to “spring” forward.

Daylight saving time announces its entrance at 2 a.m. local time Sunday for most of the country. Standard time hibernates until Nov. 6. It will stay lighter for longer into the evening but the sun will rise later in the morning than it has during the months of standard time.

Remember to set clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

A poll conducted last October shows that most Americans want to avoid switching between daylight saving and standard time, though there is no consensus behind which should be used all year.

The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found only 25% of Americans said they preferred to switch back and forth between standard and daylight saving time.

Forty-three percent of Americans said they would like to see standard time used during the entire year. Thirty-two percent say they would prefer that daylight saving time be used all year.

___

The AP-NORC poll of 1,083 adults was conducted Oct. 21-25 using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 4 percentage points.Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas 3rd Court of Appeals dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal.
Texas loses appeal over investigation of transgender teen’s family
John Walter Mauhar, 50, of Waco, is about six fee tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds,...
Sheriff: Body found in same area where missing Waco man was last seen
Courtesy photo, Senia Aguilar
Mother sends plea to Killeen High students after daughter killed by train
Michael Hutchinson, 55, a detective with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, is recovering...
Community backs Central Texas sheriff’s deputy battling brain cancer
MGN
Two Texas women sentenced for illegally obtaining nearly 50 tons of cheese

Latest News

The ruling by the all-Republican court is the latest defeat for Texas abortion providers, which...
Texas clinics lose again in court over strict abortion law
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott makes campaign stop in Wichita Falls, Texas. A Texas judge is hearing a...
Texas judge hears case on state’s transgender youth investigations
President presses Congress to pass legislation to boost U.S. manufacturing
President presses Congress to pass legislation to boost U.S. manufacturing
A Florida trooper is being called a hero after she helped stop a suspected drunk driver.
Trooper uses patrol car to stop suspected DUI driver in Florida
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a closeup view of fires in an...
Russian offensive widens as US imposes new trade sanctions