‘I’ve got to finish’: A&M Central Texas set to graduate oldest student

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - It is never too late to learn. That is advice from Ethel Johnson, 75, who plans to graduate from Texas A&M University Central Texas in May with a degree in liberal studies.

She said it is part of her life goal to get a bachelor’s degree, which is something she has put on the backburner since 1965.

Everyone else in her family, including her husband, children and grandchildren, have a degree. Now it is her turn.

“Like my grandfather told me when I was, 6-or-7-years-old. He called me Baby Sister. He said, ‘Baby Sister, if you don’t learn something new every day, there’s no use in you living,’” Johnson recalled.

She has been enrolled in the university since 2016, taking a few classes per semester. All of it on her own pace because she did not want to rush anything.

“This was for me to enjoy what I want to do after I turn the page from retirement,” said Johnson. “This was my next chapter in life.”

The wife of a military man, Johnson has worked on Fort Hood and with the Killeen Independent School District. Seeing the rest of her family with degrees motivated her to get her degree.

“Education has always been a part of our lives and that’s why I felt like, I’ve got to finish,” said Johnson.

And since 1965, when she paused her college work in San Antonio, there has been a lot of changes in the classroom.

“Back in the old days in the 60s, you did everything hardcopy, you hand-wrote everything, you turned in your papers, you know,” said Johnson. “With technology, you just click a button and zoom, your paper goes to the professor.”

Recently, Johnson had the chance to share her story on the Tamron Hall Show.

At 75-years-old, Ethel Johnson is the oldest graduate of Texas A&M University! 🤍🎓 pic.twitter.com/BtthGs85nV — Tamron Hall Show (@TamronHallShow) March 9, 2022

“Hopefully, I can reach as many people as I can, especially young people who feel like it’s too late,” she said. “It’s never too late to learn.”

Plans are already in the works once graduation rolls around.

“Once I get that diploma in my hand in May I’m going to sleep for a week,” said Johnson. “Then my husband’s going to teach me golf.”

