Advertisement

‘I’ve got to finish’: A&M Central Texas set to graduate oldest student

Ethel Johnson, 75, is set to be Texas A&M University Central Texas' oldest graduate in May.
Ethel Johnson, 75, is set to be Texas A&M University Central Texas' oldest graduate in May.(Courtesy photo)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - It is never too late to learn. That is advice from Ethel Johnson, 75, who plans to graduate from Texas A&M University Central Texas in May with a degree in liberal studies.

She said it is part of her life goal to get a bachelor’s degree, which is something she has put on the backburner since 1965.

Everyone else in her family, including her husband, children and grandchildren, have a degree. Now it is her turn.

“Like my grandfather told me when I was, 6-or-7-years-old. He called me Baby Sister. He said, ‘Baby Sister, if you don’t learn something new every day, there’s no use in you living,’” Johnson recalled.

She has been enrolled in the university since 2016, taking a few classes per semester. All of it on her own pace because she did not want to rush anything.

“This was for me to enjoy what I want to do after I turn the page from retirement,” said Johnson. “This was my next chapter in life.”

The wife of a military man, Johnson has worked on Fort Hood and with the Killeen Independent School District. Seeing the rest of her family with degrees motivated her to get her degree.

“Education has always been a part of our lives and that’s why I felt like, I’ve got to finish,” said Johnson.

And since 1965, when she paused her college work in San Antonio, there has been a lot of changes in the classroom.

“Back in the old days in the 60s, you did everything hardcopy, you hand-wrote everything, you turned in your papers, you know,” said Johnson. “With technology, you just click a button and zoom, your paper goes to the professor.”

Recently, Johnson had the chance to share her story on the Tamron Hall Show.

“Hopefully, I can reach as many people as I can, especially young people who feel like it’s too late,” she said. “It’s never too late to learn.”

Plans are already in the works once graduation rolls around.

“Once I get that diploma in my hand in May I’m going to sleep for a week,” said Johnson. “Then my husband’s going to teach me golf.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas 3rd Court of Appeals dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal.
Texas loses appeal over investigation of transgender teen’s family
John Walter Mauhar, 50, of Waco, is about six fee tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds,...
Sheriff: Body found in same area where missing Waco man was last seen
Courtesy photo, Senia Aguilar
Mother sends plea to Killeen High students after daughter killed by train
Michael Hutchinson, 55, a detective with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, is recovering...
Community backs Central Texas sheriff’s deputy battling brain cancer
MGN
Two Texas women sentenced for illegally obtaining nearly 50 tons of cheese

Latest News

Drew Barrymore at the Silos
Spring at the Silos wraps up Saturday with taping of The Drew Barrymore Show
File Graphic and Photo
Judge temporarily blocks Texas investigations into families of trans kids
File Graphic
As cases drop, Central Texans reflect on 2-year anniversary of WHO declaring pandemic
Fastcast
Brady's Friday Evening FastCast