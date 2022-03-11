Advertisement

Killeen Man Found Guilty of Carjacking and Armed Robberies by Federal Court

(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen resident Darius Letrayal King, 29, has been convicted by a federal grand jury March 11 for carjacking and armed robberies of area Killeen stores.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, King, along with his codefendant Corey Labon Jackson, 51, committed armed robberies in January 2020 of a 7-Eleven and a Family Dollar store. King drove Jackson to the stores and Jackson robbed the stores at gun point.

He also committed carjacking, taking a vehicle at gunpoint from an acquaintance on January 3,2020.

King was found guilty of one count of Carjacking; three counts of Brandishing a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence; two counts of Interference with Commerce by Robbery; and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

King faces up to 15 years in prison on the Carjacking count; a mandatory seven-year sentence to run consecutive to any other sentence received on each of the Brandishing of a Firearm counts; up to 20 years in prison on the Interference with Commerce counts; and up to 10 years in prison on the Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon count.

Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of Interference with Commerce by Robbery and one count of Brandishing a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence on February 22,2022.

Jackson faces up to 20 years in prison on the Interference with Commerce count and a mandatory seven-year sentence to run consecutive on any other sentence for the Brandishing of a Firearm count.

