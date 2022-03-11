Killeen Police investigating possible murder-suicide

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives in Killeen are investigating a possible murder-suicide after officers found a slain woman and a man who died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man’s body was discovered at approximately 12:16 p.m. in the 2600 block of Brook Hollow Circle.

Police officers arrived in the area to investigate calls of a “suspicious male who was armed.”

They immediately located a man who died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The officers at the scene were then advised about an unconscious woman inside a residence located in the 5800 block of Redstone Drive.

When officers arrived at that location, they located the body of a woman with a fatal gunshot wound.

No further information is available. This is a developing story.

The body of the slain woman was found inside a residence located in the 5800 block of Redstone Drive. (Eric Franklin for KWTX)

