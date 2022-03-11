Advertisement

Killeen Police investigating possible murder-suicide

Woman found dead; man suffering from a ‘self-inflicted’ gunshot wound
The body of the slain woman was found inside a residence located in the 5800 block of Redstone...
The body of the slain woman was found inside a residence located in the 5800 block of Redstone Drive.(Eric Franklin for KWTX)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives in Killeen are investigating a possible murder-suicide after officers found a slain woman and a man who died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man’s body was discovered at approximately 12:16 p.m. in the 2600 block of Brook Hollow Circle.

Police officers arrived in the area to investigate calls of a “suspicious male who was armed.”

They immediately located a man who died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The officers at the scene were then advised about an unconscious woman inside a residence located in the 5800 block of Redstone Drive.

When officers arrived at that location, they located the body of a woman with a fatal gunshot wound.

No further information is available. This is a developing story.

The body of the slain woman was found inside a residence located in the 5800 block of Redstone...
The body of the slain woman was found inside a residence located in the 5800 block of Redstone Drive.(Eric Franklin for KWTX)

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas 3rd Court of Appeals dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal.
Texas loses appeal over investigation of transgender teen’s family
John Walter Mauhar, 50, of Waco, is about six fee tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds,...
Sheriff: Body found in same area where missing Waco man was last seen
Courtesy photo, Senia Aguilar
Mother sends plea to Killeen High students after daughter killed by train
Michael Hutchinson, 55, a detective with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, is recovering...
Community backs Central Texas sheriff’s deputy battling brain cancer
MGN
Two Texas women sentenced for illegally obtaining nearly 50 tons of cheese

Latest News

Fastcast
Brady's Friday Evening FastCast
A local office hopes Kona will help ease kids' fears about going to the dentist.
Comfort dog helping out at area dentist
FILE GRAPHIC
Texas police officer indicted for shooting suspect dead
Restoration 1 will be featured on "Undercover Boss" at 7 p.m. on KWTX.
CEO of Waco company to be featured in ‘Undercover Boss’