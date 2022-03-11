Leander police searching for mail thieves, mail stolen early morning March 4

LEANDER, Texas (KWTX) - Leander police are searching for two men in connection to mail theft at a community.

Officers responded at 2:49 p.m. March 4 to a community cluster mailboxes that were broken into the morning of where letters and packages were stolen.

Officers were able to obtain the surveillance video recording of this theft. In this surveillance video, two individuals were seen pulling up next to the mailboxes in what is believed to be a newer model Jeep Renegade at around 2:30 a.m.

After exiting the vehicle, the two suspects can been seen gaining access and removing several items from these mailboxes.

One of the suspects is described as a light-skinned man with a thin build wearing a face mask, a white and gray baseball cap, green hoodie, gray pants and white athletic shoes.

The other suspect is described as a black man with black hair and a medium build wearing face mask, dark green shirt, dark-colored jeans and black “Jordan” style athletic shoes with a reflective tongue.

It is believed that the individuals responsible for this theft may have used a US Postal Service “master key” to access these mailboxes. These “master keys” are regional and can be used to access all cluster mailboxes in the Leander area.

Leander officers are working closely with the US Post Service Inspectors on this investigation and they are currently pursuing several active leads. Due to this being an ongoing investigation, no other information is being released at this time.

As a precaution, the police recommended citizens protect themselves from mail thieves by:

• Reporting all suspicious activity – Only mail carriers should have full access to cluster mailboxes. Leander mail carriers run rural routes and frequently drive personal vehicles while on duty. They also do not wear formal uniforms. However, these vehicles should possess identifying placards and mail carrier are required to carry ID badges with them.

• Promptly picking up your mail - Try not to leave letters and packages in your mailbox or at your door for any length of time.

• Deposit mail close to the pickup time - Deposit outgoing mail into USPS Blue Collection Boxes before the last collection or inside your local Post Office.

• Inquire about overdue mail - If you do not receive a check, credit card, or other valuable mail you’re expecting, contact the sender as soon as possible and inquire about it.

• Don’t mail cash

• Use Hold for Pickup - When shipping packages, use the Hold for PickUp option, and the recipients can collect the package at their local Post Office.

• Request signature confirmation - When mailing something important, consider requesting Signature Confirmation for the intended recipient.

If you recognize these suspects or this vehicle, contact 512-528-2817.

