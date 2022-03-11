Advertisement

Oklahoma upsets Baylor in Round Two of Big 12 Tournament

Baylor's James Akinjo dribbles the ball against Oklahoma in the 2022 Big 12 Conference...
Baylor's James Akinjo dribbles the ball against Oklahoma in the 2022 Big 12 Conference Basketball Tournament(KWTX)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (KWTX) - On day two of the Big 12 Conference Basketball Tournament the Baylor men finally took the court, squaring off against Oklahoma.

The Bears struggled out the gate, trailing 7-0 early in the game.

Despite going 1-10 from behind the arc, the Bears took a 33-27 lead into halftime.

Jeremy Sochan and James Akinjo had 8 points each in the half.

It was a back-and-forth second half, with five lead-changes in the first eight minutes of the half.

With just ten minutes left in the game Baylor trailed by nine points.

Baylor cut the deficit to five with just under four minutes left to play.

Baylor quickly score six straight points in just 24 seconds and trailed 61-60 with 3:27 on the clock.

Oklahoma was able to pull away again, eventually upsetting Baylor 72-67.

Waco native and University High School alum Umoja Gibson had 14 points for Oklahoma.

