Soldiers gain valuable training with the Javelin

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX)- As part of the III Armored Corps commitment to lethality, Leaders from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment took part in the Heavy Weapons Leaders Course.

The training is designed to equip soldiers with the best tactics and technology so they can be more efficient during combat operations.

“The heavy weapons leaders Course, helps prepare the leaders of the units, the NCOs and officers to help train the soldiers with their qualifications on these weapons systems, says CPT Peter Falcone, Tactics Instructor, D Co, 1-29 Infantry Battalion, Fort Benning, GA.

Anti-tank grenades are used to take out enemy armor from afar.

The training course teaches soldiers how they can use weapons effectively against strategic targets such as armored vehicles or low flying aircraft.

“We’re out here today to fire some 50 Cal and Mark, 19, as well as some Javelin missile systems, said Falcone.”

One Non- Commissioned Officer with Nomad Troop, 4th Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment Said this training will help him be a better leader for his Soldiers.

“I’m here as an NCO and a leader to ensure that I can go back and train my team on using these weapons safely. I took this course so I can be in the front. Take that charge and give that education to the lower guys, said Sargent Caden walker”

Understanding the weapon systems in a training setting is an invaluable lesson for soldiers.

The knowledge learned will help enable soldiers with the 3rd Cavalry Regiment on battlefields to remain lethal.

“I think these weapon systems deployed right on the battlefield can change the tide of a fight, said Staff Sergeant Adam West, Section Sergeant Outlaw Troop, 4th Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment.”

The next major training event for the 3rd Cavalry Regiment is the National Training Center in the Mojave desert this summer.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.