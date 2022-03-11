Advertisement

Texas police officer indicted for shooting suspect dead

FILE GRAPHIC
FILE GRAPHIC(MGN ONLINE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A North Texas police officer was indicted Thursday on a murder count in the fatal shooting last year of a murder suspect.

The Tarrant County grand jury indicted Forest Hill police Officer Logan Barr, 24, on Thursday for the fatal June 9 shooting of knife-wielding Michael Lee Ross Jr.

Barr responded to a call on June 9 in a convenience store parking lot and found a woman identified as Kieona Hall with stab wounds and Ross, 32, hiding in a creek near the parking lot. Hall later was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Texas Ranger Eisenhower Upshaw determined that Ross, who held a knife, posed no threat and was as far as 20 feet (6.10 meters) away from Forest Hill officers when he was found in a creek, according to a warrant.

Barr and another officer can be heard on police video shouting to Ross to drop the knife. A Forest Hill sergeant arrived on the scene and also ordered Ross to drop the knife.

Barr had initially been charged with aggravated assault.

Barr’s telephone number was unlisted and he could not be reached for comment, and it was unclear from court records if he had an attorney. A message to Forest Hill police officials was not immediately returned.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas 3rd Court of Appeals dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal.
Texas loses appeal over investigation of transgender teen’s family
John Walter Mauhar, 50, of Waco, is about six fee tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds,...
Sheriff: Body found in same area where missing Waco man was last seen
Courtesy photo, Senia Aguilar
Mother sends plea to Killeen High students after daughter killed by train
Michael Hutchinson, 55, a detective with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, is recovering...
Community backs Central Texas sheriff’s deputy battling brain cancer
MGN
Two Texas women sentenced for illegally obtaining nearly 50 tons of cheese

Latest News

Fastcast
Brady's Friday Evening FastCast
A local office hopes Kona will help ease kids' fears about going to the dentist.
Comfort dog helping out at area dentist
The body of the slain woman was found inside a residence located in the 5800 block of Redstone...
Killeen Police investigating possible murder-suicide
Restoration 1 will be featured on "Undercover Boss" at 7 p.m. on KWTX.
CEO of Waco company to be featured in ‘Undercover Boss’