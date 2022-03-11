Very Cold Tonight, but Warmer Temperatures Returning!

It’s been a very cold and windy Friday across Central Texas, and the chill continues as we head into tonight! Skies will gradually clear out tonight & winds will gradually diminish as well, but that’s the perfect scenario for a very cold night. Overnight lows will drop down into the 20s tonight, with wind chills in the 10s. Fortunately sunny and slightly warmer weather returns tomorrow afternoon. We should see highs on Saturday make it into the mid-to-upper 50s.

We will see a very quick turnaround from the cold snap. By Sunday we are back in the mid-60s, and we will spend most of next week in the 70s. The weather look very “Spring Like” next week, with very comfortable temperatures. We have a pair of cold fronts that will move through next week, but neither of them look to bring a big drop in the temperatures. Each of the fronts will bring a slight chance for rain, but overall the rain chances over the next 10 days look low.

