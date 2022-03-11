Advertisement

CEO of Waco company to be featured in ‘Undercover Boss’

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The chief executive officer of a local company will be featured on Friday night’s episode of “Undercover Boss.”

Restoration 1 is a company headquartered in Waco that helps homeowners recover from fire and water damage. Gary Findley, a Waco native, is the company’s CEO.

Findley loves the company’s franchises but doesn’t know anything about the restoration business. He wants to go undercover to see what the experience is about.

“What I learned is what I hoped I learned, was that they are doing what they are supposed to be doing and really taking care of the customer and they are really taking care of the customers with the type of empathy that I want them too because having something happen to your home whether it’s a flood or we find mold it’s not a great thing,” Findley said.

He wants to grow the company to 500 locations across the country and he needs it how strong their system is.

The episode airs Friday night at 7 p.m. on KWTX News 10.

