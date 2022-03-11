Waco Firefighters rescue three people from fire

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco firefighters on Friday morning rescued three people from a fire at an apartment complex in the 3500 block of West Waco Drive.

The fire department was alerted to the fire at 9:38 a.m. and the first firefighters arrived at the scene about three minutes later, according to Robby Bergerson, the executive deputy fire department chief.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and learned three people were trapped inside a unit.

They quickly rescued the three occupants and immediately extinguished the fire, Bergerson said.

In all, four people were evaluated at the scene for “minor” inhalation of smoke and all declined transportation to the hospital.

