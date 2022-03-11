Windy and VERY COLD Today with Sleet Chances Out West

Get ready for a windy and VERY COLD day across Central Texas. Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect for Hamilton and Mills counties from 6am 6 to 6pm, with all counties under Wind Advisories from 9am to 9pm. Rain chances increase after sunrise, coming in from the west, and lasting through the afternoon. However, if you live near Highway 281, you’ll have small chances for seeing sleet mixed within the rain throughout the day.

Wind Chills will be in the 20′s for everyone starting midday and lasting through the evening. Precipitation clears up around 9pm, with everything calming down as we go through the overnight. We start cold in the mid 20′s on Saturday, with highs getting into the mid 50′s under sunny skies. Highs keep improving from there, getting to around 80° as we start the next work week. Another cold front moves through on Monday, but we only cool into the low 70′s afterwards, warming back to around 80° next Thursday.

