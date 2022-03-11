Advertisement

Windy and VERY COLD Today with Sleet Chances Out West

Winter Weather Advisory for Mills & Hamilton Counties - Wind Advisory for all Today
Get ready for a windy and VERY COLD day across Central Texas. Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect for Hamilton and Mills counties from 6am 6 to 6pm, wi
By Elliot Wilson
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Get ready for a windy and VERY COLD day across Central Texas. Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect for Hamilton and Mills counties from 6am 6 to 6pm, with all counties under Wind Advisories from 9am to 9pm. Rain chances increase after sunrise, coming in from the west, and lasting through the afternoon. However, if you live near Highway 281, you’ll have small chances for seeing sleet mixed within the rain throughout the day.

Wind Chills will be in the 20′s for everyone starting midday and lasting through the evening. Precipitation clears up around 9pm, with everything calming down as we go through the overnight. We start cold in the mid 20′s on Saturday, with highs getting into the mid 50′s under sunny skies. Highs keep improving from there, getting to around 80° as we start the next work week. Another cold front moves through on Monday, but we only cool into the low 70′s afterwards, warming back to around 80° next Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas 3rd Court of Appeals dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal.
Texas loses appeal over investigation of transgender teen’s family
Courtesy photo, Senia Aguilar
Mother sends plea to Killeen High students after daughter killed by train
John Walter Mauhar, 50, of Waco, is about six fee tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds,...
Sheriff: Body found in same area where missing Waco man was last seen
Michael Hutchinson, 55, a detective with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, is recovering...
Community backs Central Texas sheriff’s deputy battling brain cancer
MGN
Two Texas women sentenced for illegally obtaining nearly 50 tons of cheese

Latest News

Windy and VERY COLD Today with Chances For Sleet Out West
Camille's Thursday Evening Fastcast
fastcast sunset lake orange water bridge sunrise overcast sun waco golden yellow
Friday: cold, damp, windy and maybe even some sleet for some
FastCast
Winter Comes Crashing Back In Soon!