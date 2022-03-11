Advertisement

Woman pleads guilty to human trafficking charge in East Texas

Sheri Ha (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Sheri Ha (Source: Smith County Jail website)(Smith County Jail website)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Garland woman accused of smuggling at least 7 people through Smith County has pleaded guilty.

Appearing in Judge Jack Skeen, Jr.’s court Thursday afternoon, Sheri Lin Ha, 24, pleaded guilty to one charge of smuggling of persons in exchange for five years deferred adjudication.

Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman also noted that Ha would receive mandatory inpatient substance abuse treatment.

Ha was arrested in July 2021 following a traffic stop on Interstate 20.

The stop led law enforcement officers to learn there were seven undocumented/illegal immigrants and drugs in her vehicle, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

She was indicted by a Smith County grand jury in December 2021.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas 3rd Court of Appeals dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal.
Texas loses appeal over investigation of transgender teen’s family
John Walter Mauhar, 50, of Waco, is about six fee tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds,...
Sheriff: Body found in same area where missing Waco man was last seen
Courtesy photo, Senia Aguilar
Mother sends plea to Killeen High students after daughter killed by train
Michael Hutchinson, 55, a detective with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, is recovering...
Community backs Central Texas sheriff’s deputy battling brain cancer
MGN
Two Texas women sentenced for illegally obtaining nearly 50 tons of cheese

Latest News

Scam Alert
Central Texas sheriff: Suspicious calls and texts a scam, not a human trafficking issue
LEFT TO RIGHT: Kristin Lee-Slack, Nicholas Peterson, and Crystal Staples.
3 arrested in connection with East Texas oil field theft
Firefighters on scene of an apartment fire (KWTX)
Waco Firefighters rescue three people from fire
Bobbie Nelson, the older sister of country music legend Willie Nelson and longtime pianist in...
Bobbie Nelson, sister of country music legend, dies at 91
More expected on lakes as spring break approaches
More expected on lakes as spring break approaches