Women sue Idaho over expensive hair-braiding license rules

FILE - Three Idaho women are suing the state in federal court over its expensive training...
FILE - Three Idaho women are suing the state in federal court over its expensive training requirement for professional hair-braiders.(Danny Johnston | AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three Idaho women are suing the state in federal court over its expensive training requirement for professional hair-braiders.

The Idaho Statesman reports the women, represented by the Institute for Justice, filed the lawsuit Tuesday against the Idaho Barber and Cosmetology Services Licensing Board in Boise’s U.S. District Court.

Idaho is one of five states that still require cosmetology licenses for professional hair braiding.

The licenses require 1,600 hours of training and can cost up to $20,000, even though cosmetology schools aren’t required to teach braiding techniques for naturally textured hair.

Scott Graf with the Idaho Attorney General’s Office declined to comment on the lawsuit.

