Amber Alert issued for missing area girl

FRANKLIN, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing area girl.

The Franklin Police Department is searching for Addison Alvarez.

Addison is described as a 11-year-old white, female. She is 5′03″, 100 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Addison was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, red pajama pants, and white nike air ones with a pink check.

Police are looking for Melissa Renee Salazar in connection to Addison’s abduction.

She is described as a 35-year-old white female. She is 5′03″, 100 lbs, with brown hair, brown eyes.

Melissa Renee Salazar (Texas DPS)

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Franklin Police Department.

