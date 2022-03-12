Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing area girl

The Franklin Police Department is searching for Addison Alvarez. Addison is described as a...
The Franklin Police Department is searching for Addison Alvarez. Addison is described as a 11-year-old white, female. She is 5’03”, 100 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes.(Texas DPS)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing area girl.

The Franklin Police Department is searching for Addison Alvarez.

Addison is described as a 11-year-old white, female. She is 5′03″, 100 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Addison was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, red pajama pants, and white nike air ones with a pink check.

Police are looking for Melissa Renee Salazar in connection to Addison’s abduction.

She is described as a 35-year-old white female. She is 5′03″, 100 lbs, with brown hair, brown eyes.

Melissa Renee Salazar
Melissa Renee Salazar(Texas DPS)

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Franklin Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT TO RIGHT: Kristin Lee-Slack, Nicholas Peterson, and Crystal Staples.
3 arrested in connection with East Texas oil field theft
The body of the slain woman was found inside a residence located in the 5800 block of Redstone...
Killeen Police investigating possible murder-suicide
Scam Alert
Central Texas sheriff: Suspicious calls and texts a scam, not a human trafficking issue
At least one person injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Killeen Thursday night.
Killeen Police confirm shooting at apartment complex, victim airlifted to hospital
John Walter Mauhar, 50, of Waco, is about six fee tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds,...
Sheriff: Body found in same area where missing Waco man was last seen

Latest News

Killeen Police are investigating a shooting on West Vega Lan
One dead, two injured in Killeen shooting
fastcast
Brady's Saturday FastCast
Drew Barrymore at the Silos
Spring at the Silos wraps up Saturday with taping of The Drew Barrymore Show
File Graphic and Photo
Judge temporarily blocks Texas investigations into families of trans kids