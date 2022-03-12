Advertisement

Baylor blows past Oklahoma, earns spot in Big 12 Title Game

Oklahoma and Baylor compete during the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship at...
Oklahoma and Baylor compete during the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri on March 12, 2022. (Scott D. Weaver/Big 12 Conference)(Scott D. Weaver | Big 12 Conference)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (KWTX) - Saturday meant semifinal basketball for the Baylor women, taking on Oklahoma in Kansas City.

The Sooners are the only team to beat the Bears twice this year, so the girls felt like they had a lot to prove in round three.

Caitlin Bickle shined in a back-and-forth first quarter, scoring nine points, including a three pointer in the final moments of the quarter to give Baylor a 25-18 lead at the break.

Oklahoma made a big push in the second, leading Baylor 38-37 with three minutes left in the half.

Baylor didn’t take too kindly to that, scoring eight straight to go up 45-38.

Baylor led 47-40 at halftime, behind 19 first half points from NaLyssa Smith.

The Bears were on fire coming out of the locker room, opening up the second half with a 16-3 run that put them up by 20.

NaLyssa Smith scored a career-high 37 points and Baylor beats Oklahoma 91-76 to earn a spot in the Big 12 Tournament Championship Game.

