Baylor blows past Oklahoma, earns spot in Big 12 Title Game

KANSAS CITY, MO (KWTX) - Saturday meant semifinal basketball for the Baylor women, taking on Oklahoma in Kansas City.

The Sooners are the only team to beat the Bears twice this year, so the girls felt like they had a lot to prove in round three.

Caitlin Bickle shined in a back-and-forth first quarter, scoring nine points, including a three pointer in the final moments of the quarter to give Baylor a 25-18 lead at the break.

Oklahoma made a big push in the second, leading Baylor 38-37 with three minutes left in the half.

Baylor didn’t take too kindly to that, scoring eight straight to go up 45-38.

Baylor led 47-40 at halftime, behind 19 first half points from NaLyssa Smith.

The Bears were on fire coming out of the locker room, opening up the second half with a 16-3 run that put them up by 20.

NaLyssa Smith scored a career-high 37 points and Baylor beats Oklahoma 91-76 to earn a spot in the Big 12 Tournament Championship Game.

