Lots of Warmth Heading Your Way!

It’ll be chilly this evening with temperatures in the upper 40′s after sunset. From there we dip to the mid 30′s Sunday morning, but sunshine and south winds help bring us into the mid 60′s for highs in the afternoon. We’ll be around 80° on Monday right before a cold front moves through the area in the afternoon, bringing a few spotty showers and storms. However, even after the front moves out our temperatures are still going to be warm on Tuesday, in the low to mid 70′s.

Mostly sunny skies will continue to be seen going through the rest of the week afterwards, with highs warming to around 80° again on Thursday. A second cold front arrives on Thursday too with another small rain chance, before we cool to the upper 60′s to close out the work week. The 70′s return next weekend with plenty of sunshine!

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.