One dead, two injured in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating a shooting at 401 West Vega Lane that left one child dead, and another injured.

An adult woman was also injured during the shooting.

Police say that the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child suffering injuries was airlifted to McLane Children’s Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The woman was transported to Baylor Scott & White Temple with unknown injuries.

According to Chief Charles Kimble, another child was able to escape the shooting without any injuries.

Police say all people in this case are related.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

