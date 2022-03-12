Advertisement

Police: 2 people in stable condition after stabbing at MoMA

In this photo from a social media post by Scott Cowdrey, people are evacuated from the Museum...
In this photo from a social media post by Scott Cowdrey, people are evacuated from the Museum of Modern Art where a stabbing occurred, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in New York. Police said two people were stabbed inside MoMA and in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital.(Scott Cowdrey via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A man stabbed two employees inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York on Saturday afternoon, leaping over a reception desk to attack them after he was denied entrance for previous incidents of disorderly conduct, authorities said.

Police said the two employees were stabbed multiple times and both were in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital later Saturday. People posting accounts to social media said museumgoers ran for the exits in confusion and chaos after the stabbing.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence & Counterterrorism John Miller said the man’s membership was revoked for two separate incidents of disorderly behavior at the museum in recent days. He was being sought.

“He became upset about now being allowed entrance, and then jumped over the reception desk and proceeded to attack and stab two employees of the museum multiple times,” Miller said.

Miller said the employees were stabbed in the back, in the collar bone, in the back of neck and were rushed within minutes to Bellevue.

Miller said police trying to locate the man had access to video of him leaving the museum and were aware of the direction in which he left.

He did not identify the man by name but described him as a white male wearing a black jacket, blue surgical mask, a colorfully patterned shirt and hood. Miller said the man was a “regular” at the museum, and that the museum had adequate security.

Social media posts on Twitter showed that the midtown Manhattan museum had evacuated patrons Saturday afternoon.

Law enforcement officials are investigating the attack, and the names of the employees were not immmediately released.

MoMA, founded in 1929, is one of New York City’s top tourist attractions, and drew more than 700,000 visitors in 2020. Its collection of modern art includes ‘The Starry Night’ by Vincent Van Gogh and works by Henri Matisse and Paul Gaugin.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT TO RIGHT: Kristin Lee-Slack, Nicholas Peterson, and Crystal Staples.
3 arrested in connection with East Texas oil field theft
The body of the slain woman was found inside a residence located in the 5800 block of Redstone...
Killeen Police investigating possible murder-suicide
Scam Alert
Central Texas sheriff: Suspicious calls and texts a scam, not a human trafficking issue
Killeen Police are investigating a shooting on West Vega Lan
One dead, two injured in Killeen shooting
At least one person injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Killeen Thursday night.
Killeen Police confirm shooting at apartment complex, victim airlifted to hospital

Latest News

An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russia strikes near Ukrainian capital; port city under siege
FILE - An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022....
Uber charging customers new fuel fee for rides, delivery
The US sends more aid to Ukraine as Russian forces continue to inch closer to Ukraine's capital...
Russian strikes intensify around Ukraine's capitol
A man walks through Church Street Marketplace during a snowstorm, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in...
Late winter storm bringing snow to US South, Northeast