Waco University grad shines in Oklahoma’s win over Baylor

By Darby Brown
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Oklahoma knocked the Baylor men’s basketball team out of the Big 12 tournament Thursday night. The loss was disappointing for the local team, but there’s a Waco native who showed out for the Sooners - Umoja Gibson.

Gibson contributed fourteen points in the Sooners win, including a couple clutch shots down the stretch and that gave some people back in Waco a reason to celebrate.

Gibson graduated from University high school in 2017. He started his college career at North Texas before transferring to Oklahoma.

Ricardo Felix, University’s boys basketball coach, says no one’s worked harder than Mo.

Mo’s known for his three-point shot, but last night he delivered a dagger by way of a layup. Oklahoma head coach, Porter Moser, said that’s a layer to his game he’s recently developed.

Coach Moser said Mo’s most likely focused on what’s next rather than the fact that he took down his hometown team.

