Warmer Temperatures Gradually Returning!

By Brady Taylor
Updated: 1 hours ago
After a very cold start to your Saturday morning, we will see sunny and slightly warmer weather as we head into the afternoon. We should see highs on today make it into the mid-to-upper 50s. We will see a very quick turnaround from the cold snap. By Sunday we are back in the mid-60s, and we will spend most of next week in the 70s. The weather look very “Spring Like” next week, with very comfortable temperatures. We have a pair of cold fronts that will move through next week, but neither of them look to bring a big drop in the temperatures. Each of the fronts will bring a slight chance for rain, but overall the rain chances over the next 10 days look low.

