Multiple local fire departments battling multiple structure fires

Stock image.
Stock image.(Associated Press)
By Royden Ogletree and Rosemond Crown
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MORGAN’S POINT, Texas (KWTX) - According to a Facebook post by The Morgan’s Point Fire Department, they along with units from Moffat, Sparta, Temple and Killeen are on the scene of a structure fire with multiple structures involved at Lemonwood Drive and Vista Drive.

There is no word on how many structures are involved or if there are any injuries.

KWTX has a team in route to the scene.

The Fire Department is asking people to please stay clear of the area to allow fire response vehicles to access the location.

