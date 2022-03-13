Multiple local fire departments battling multiple structure fires

MORGAN’S POINT, Texas (KWTX) - According to a Facebook post by The Morgan’s Point Fire Department, they along with units from Moffat, Sparta, Temple and Killeen are on the scene of a structure fire with multiple structures involved at Lemonwood Drive and Vista Drive.

There is no word on how many structures are involved or if there are any injuries.

KWTX has a team in route to the scene.

The Fire Department is asking people to please stay clear of the area to allow fire response vehicles to access the location.

