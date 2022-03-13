Advertisement

Police identify people killed in wrecks on Twin Bridges

Search for hit-and-run driver continues
File
(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 13, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police on Monday identified the two people killed in a chain-reaction wreck at the Twin Bridges on Saturday as Donna Makowski, 68, and Albert Hernandez Jr., 31.

The first wreck happened when the driver of a Chevy Impala crashed into the rear of a Kia Optima. The three individuals involved in this wreck exited the vehicles to assess the damage.

At that moment, the driver of an F-250 crashed into the Impala and the Optima. Police said the driver of the F-250 did stop to render aid.

The wrecks were reported at 7:22 p.m. Saturday evening. All three vehicles involved were travelling southbound on Highway 6 as they were crossing the Twin Bridges coming into the City of Waco.

Police said Makowki died at an area hospital. Hernandez was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash by McLennan County Justice of the Peace Hensley.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Police did not clarify who was driving the Impala or who was driving the Optima. A description of the F-250 that fled the scene was not provided.

