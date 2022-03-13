Spring has sprung!

Right on cue - we sprung the clocks forward an hour over the weekend and Spring temperatures have taken over. Normally we start our mornings in the upper 40s this time of year and our afternoons reach about 70-71 degrees. Well this week is spring-perfection! We have mornings in the 40s and afternoons will be at least 70 degrees each day... most days even warmer & closer to 80 degrees. We do have two cold fronts this week...and the first comes on Monday!

Most of Monday will be spent with quiet and warm weather. Highs are in the mid 70s. It will be partly cloudy with some gusty south winds ahead of a cold front. Gusts tomorrow will be 25-30mph. The cold front looks to roll in to Central Texas after 4pm. As it moves in and grabs hold of some of the moisture over us, we should see a line of showers and thunderstorms develop. Some storms cloud have damaging winds, hail, and even locally heavy rain within some of the stronger storms. Tornado threat is very low, just not zero. The highest chances and highest rain totals will be along and east of I-35. It all clears out for Tuesday - giving us the coolest day this week, but even then.. highs are in the low 70s. Tuesday stays breezy with a cooler wind out of the north.

Great weather continues through the week - highs in the 70s & 80s. Mostly sunny for Tuesday, Wednesday, & Friday. A stray rain chance and a little more cloud cover for Thursday as another little front moves through. Saturday is looking like another day with highs in the lower 70s (vs the upper 70s). Here’s your first reminder - make outside plans this weekend. Sunshine, sunshine, sunshine and highs in the upper 70s!

