Texas dethrones Baylor, wins Big 12 Tournament

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor and Texas, squaring off for the third time this season, this time, the Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship on the line.

Baylor had won the last 13 matchups between these rivals coming into the game.

The Horns and Bears went back-and-forth through the first quarter, with Texas scoring with 3 seconds left to break a tie and take a two point lead into the second quarter.

Midway through the second NaLyssa Smith left the game and went to the locker room with an apparent leg injury.

In her absence, Texas extended its lead to 11 by halftime.

Lyss returned to the game in the third quarter, but Texas was still able to hold a double-digit lead through most of the quarter.

The Bears made a bit of a run late in the third, and Ja’Mee Asberry hit a buzzer-beater three to pull Baylor within single digits, trailing 50-41 heading into the final quarter.

In the fourth, Ja’Mee Asberry hit a three that pulled Baylor within seven with just over two minutes left to play.

But that was as close as the Bears would come.

Baylor falls to Texas 67-58.

On a lighter note for Baylor, NaLyssa Smith scored her 2,000th career point in the game.

