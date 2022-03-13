Two killed in crash on Twin Bridges in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police are investigating a serious crash that has resulted in the deaths of two motorists.

It happened in the southbound lanes of HWY 6 on the Twin Bridges in Waco.

The call of a crash was received at 7:22 PM Saturday evening. When officers arrived, they located a three-vehicle crash involving a Kia sedan, a Chevrolet Impala, and a Ford F-250 pickup.

All three vehicles involved were travelling southbound on Highway 6 as they were crossing the Twin Bridges coming into the City of Waco.

As officers began working the scene, they located three individuals that were involved in the crash.

Two of the three people involved were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. One of the two, a 53-year-old female, died at the hospital because of her injuries.

A 31-year-old male was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash by McLennan County Justice of the Peace Hensley.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and the names of the deceased male and female will be released at a later time pending notification of next of kin. More information about this investigation will be released as it becomes available.

