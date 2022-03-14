Advertisement

Baylor Women’s Basketball locks down number-two seed for NCAA Tournament

Oklahoma and Baylor compete during the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship at...
Oklahoma and Baylor compete during the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri on March 12, 2022. (Scott D. Weaver/Big 12 Conference)(Scott D. Weaver | Big 12 Conference)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After dropping the Conference Championship game Sunday afternoon, the Baylor women’s basketball team was selected as a No. 2 seed for the NCAA tournament.

Baylor was picked as the second seed in the South Region.

The Bears will play Hawaii on Friday at the Ferrell Center.

Waco is a host site for the tournament, with two rounds being played in the Ferrell Center in Waco.

