Beloved Central Texans honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas couple who has dedicated their entire lives to the community of Clifton was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Clifton Chamber of Commerce.

The prestigious award was given to beloved couple Dr. Richard Spitzer, 75, and his wife, Kitsy, 74, at the Clifton Chamber of Commerce’s 52nd annual banquet.

“This award recognized an individual or individuals that have diversity in community, positive and progressive community spirit, leadership and have lived in Clifton for more than 20 years,” said Paige Key, the chamber of commerce’s president.

“We awarded this to Dr. Richard and Kitsy Spitzer. Their generosity and dedication to so many has been amazing and their life together has been a life of service.”

Richard, the current mayor of Clifton, was born and raised in the town he leads. Kitsy moved to Clifton when she was just 6 years old

Both attended Clifton schools where Richard graduated in 1964 and Kitsy in 1966.

In 1968, the childhood sweethearts married in Clifton.

Richard attended college at Texas A&M and medical school at UTMB in Galveston. He then joined the Airforce, a career which took him around the world.

It was a phone call he got while working in Guam that brought him and Kitsy home to Central Texas.

“He was called back to Clifton in ‘76 because his dad was ill,” daughter Betsy Spitzer said.

Richard returned to Clifton to care for his terminally ill father and the couple never left.

Richard worked as a general physician at Goodall-Witcher hospital from 1976 to 2011 and helped care for families across the area, delivering more babies than he could count.

“My dad went to work delivering babies in the same town where he was born, finishing his career with over 2000 babies born on his watch,” said Barbi Ernst, Richard’s daughter.

Kitsy stayed just as busy, raising four children, volunteering and working at the tax office for the school district from 1997 to 2015.

One of their greatest labors of love was helping with baseball and softball little league in Clifton.

You could often find Kitsy in the concession stand or handling scheduling while Robert maintained the fields.

For their countless hours of dedication, the fields were named after them in 2018.

The field is called the “Posey Spitzer Youth Complex.”

Chester Posey, who passed away at 97 in 2019, was a key benefactor for the Little League but did not want his name on the complex without Richard’s.

“Little League baseball and softball have definitely been an area where my parents both were very generous to the community,” Betsy said.

“The more I talk about my parents the more awesome I think they are. They’ve always just been mom and dad to me.”

Kitsy was a member of the hospital auxiliary board and part of the local Civic Improvement Society.

Richard served four years on the city council, four years on the economic development council, two years on the appraisal district and six years on the school board.

He’s now in his fourth term as Mayor.

But their biggest accomplishment of all, they say, is their family.

This past January the couple celebrated their 54th anniversary.

“They have been married for 54 years and their life together has been a life of service,” Barbi said. “But their greatest achievement has been the family they have raised in the shadow of that service , which will hopefully continue for many generations to come , honoring the example that has been set from them. "

“We have all been very blessed to grow up with two incredible parents. They never had to tell us that we should give back. We see them living it every day. It is absolutely something that we strive to live up to and we hope that we can do just a fraction of what they have done.”

The couple has nine grandchildren, two are Clifton High School graduates and two more are currently students at CISD.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.