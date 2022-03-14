Advertisement

Chernobyl power line damaged by Russian forces

World officials fear Russia is targeting Ukraine's nuclear sites. (CNN/ESN/Telegram/Centre for Strategic Communication of Ukraine/Volodymyr Zelensky/Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) - The Ukrainian state power company says the power line supplying the site of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster has been damaged by Russian forces again after it was repaired.

The Ukrenergo company said in a statement Monday that its technicians had started to supply power Sunday evening but “before the power supply was fully restored, the occupying forces damaged it again.” Ukrenergo said it will attempt another repair.

The power is used to feed pumps and other equipment that keep spent nuclear fuel at the former power plant cool to prevent radiation leaks.

The Chernobyl site is also equipped with diesel generators, and Belarusian authorities said last week that they had set up an emergency power supply from the nearby border.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has played down concerns over the safety of nuclear waste at Chernobyl, saying that cooling ponds there are large enough to keep the spent fuel in a safe condition even if the power supply is interrupted.

CNN, POOL, UNKRAINIAN ORTHODOX CHURCH, FROM TELEGRAM, ZELESNKY OFFICIAL TELEGRAM, Twitter/@Moon_Intel, Instagram/@zelensky_official, Twitter/Ann Marie Lipinski

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Killeen Police are investigating a shooting on West Vega Lan
Two children are dead after a domestic disturbance in Killeen
Generic graphic.
Two killed in crash on Twin Bridges in Waco
Senia Aguilera
Mother mourns devastating loss after train strikes, kills daughter: ‘I just want her back’
The Texas 3rd Court of Appeals dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal.
Texas loses appeal over investigation of transgender teen’s family
LEFT TO RIGHT: Kristin Lee-Slack, Nicholas Peterson, and Crystal Staples.
3 arrested in connection with East Texas oil field theft

Latest News

An agreement on the safety and security of nuclear sites in Ukraine is urgently needed, IAEA...
Atomic agency chief urges talks on nuclear safety in Ukraine
Comedian Pete Davidson is seen during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the...
Comedian Pete Davidson is going into space
Man's best friend may just be a doctor's best friend, too.
Affection from a dog is medicinal, new study says
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022....
Ukraine, Russia resume talks as fighting nears Kyiv