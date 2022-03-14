Advertisement

Fort Hood preparing for planned power outage that could last 12 hours

File
File(MGN ONLINE PHOTOS)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood officials on Monday were making final preparations for a planned power outage meant to test the effectiveness of the Army post’s backup power systems.

The post is set to go dark Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. and the outage could last up to 12 hours.

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE:

“We are doing the Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise to test our backup power systems on Fort Hood,” explained Brian Dosa, director of the Fort Hood Directorate of Public Works. “

The Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise is part of the Department of Defense’s “black-start” program.

“This is going to give us the ability to test how good our back-up systems are and how we can improve and be better prepared for a natural disaster or terrorist attack,” said Dosa.

Commanders on post selected what they believed was the best date for the planned power outage. Mid-March was picked because it didn’t impact school-age children as they will be on spring break.

Also, the weather in mid-March tends to be mild, so heating and air conditioning needs will be low, officials said.

“We’re planning this pain so we can be better prepared in the future and not have an unplanned outage of any significant,” said Col. Chad R. Foster, Commander of U.S. Army Garrison – Fort Hood.

The Robert Gray Army Airfield is exempt because of its dual-use status with the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport. A power outage there would create problems for commercial flights. Fort hood air traffic controllers also provide coverage from Waco to Austin.

Appointments will still be honored for soldiers and families with medical appointments at Carl R. Darnell Army Medical Center.

Fort Hood postponed its Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise for 2021 after the state of Texas was hit with the historic winter storm that left large parts of the state without power.

