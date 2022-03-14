Fort Hood soldier dies during training in California

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Specialist Joseph M. Meitl Jr., 23, a 1st Cavalry Division Trooper stationed at Fort Hood died during a training incident March 10 at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California.

Meitl joined the U.S. Army in May 2020 and was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.

“Specialist Joseph Meitl Jr. was a valuable member of our Steel Dragon team. We are deeply saddened by the loss of an incredible Trooper and teammate,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Carpenter, commander, 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to his spouse, family, and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of mourning and reflection.”

Meitl, who served as an armored cannon crewmember, was participating in the brigade’s collective training at NTC last week.

His awards include an Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon.

The incident is under investigation.

