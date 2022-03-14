GoFundMe account set up for girls killed during domestic disturbance in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the families of two girls - identified by the account as Makayla R. Martin, 11, and Alyssa Whitfield, 6, - who were shot and killed during a domestic disturbance over the weekend in Killeen.

“A home of domestic violence is no home for anyone. The lives of this family will forever be changed. Makayla & Alyssa were bright and playful little girls,” the GoFundMe account states.

Killeen Police are investigating the deadly incident at 403 West Vega Lane and have not yet officially confirmed the identities of the victims.

According to the GoFundMe account, the girls are cousins and were shot and killed by Martin’s stepfather. Police have not officially confirmed that information.

Makayla’s mother, identified as Danielle in the GoFundMe account, was also shot, but survived. “Her son Joshua was also targeted and thankfully escaped,” the account states.

When police arrived at the scene of the domestic disturbance shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday, they found the eleven-year-old girl dead inside the home. The six-year-old girl was found suffering from a gunshot and was immediately airlifted to McLane Children’s Hospital in critical condition. She eventually succumbed to her injuries.

A 38-year-old woman was also found suffering from a gunshot wound. She was immediately transported by EMS to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed the woman and her spouse were involved in a domestic disturbance when shots were fired. Police officers located and arrested the spouse in connection to the murders.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

