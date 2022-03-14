Advertisement

GoFundMe account set up for girls killed during domestic disturbance in Killeen

Makayla R. Martin, 11, and Alyssa Whitfield, 6, are the girls shot and killed during a domestic...
Makayla R. Martin, 11, and Alyssa Whitfield, 6, are the girls shot and killed during a domestic disturbance over the weekend in Killeen.(GoFundMe Eingrett Davis)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the families of two girls - identified by the account as Makayla R. Martin, 11, and Alyssa Whitfield, 6, - who were shot and killed during a domestic disturbance over the weekend in Killeen.

“A home of domestic violence is no home for anyone. The lives of this family will forever be changed. Makayla & Alyssa were bright and playful little girls,” the GoFundMe account states.

Killeen Police are investigating the deadly incident at 403 West Vega Lane and have not yet officially confirmed the identities of the victims.

According to the GoFundMe account, the girls are cousins and were shot and killed by Martin’s stepfather. Police have not officially confirmed that information.

Makayla’s mother, identified as Danielle in the GoFundMe account, was also shot, but survived. “Her son Joshua was also targeted and thankfully escaped,” the account states.

When police arrived at the scene of the domestic disturbance shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday, they found the eleven-year-old girl dead inside the home. The six-year-old girl was found suffering from a gunshot and was immediately airlifted to McLane Children’s Hospital in critical condition. She eventually succumbed to her injuries.

A 38-year-old woman was also found suffering from a gunshot wound. She was immediately transported by EMS to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed the woman and her spouse were involved in a domestic disturbance when shots were fired. Police officers located and arrested the spouse in connection to the murders.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Killeen Police are investigating a shooting on West Vega Lan
Two children are dead after a domestic disturbance in Killeen
Generic graphic.
Two killed in crash on Twin Bridges in Waco
Senia Aguilera
Mother mourns devastating loss after train strikes, kills daughter: ‘I just want her back’
Multiple homes are on fire in Morgan's Point Resort.
One dead after multiple homes catch fire at Morgan’s Point Resort
The Texas 3rd Court of Appeals dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal.
Texas loses appeal over investigation of transgender teen’s family

Latest News

File
Fort Hood preparing for planned power outage that could last 12 hours
Specialist Joseph M. Meitl Jr., 23, a 1st Cavalry Division Trooper stationed at Fort Hood died...
Fort Hood soldier dies during training in California
President Biden signed an executive order last week directing the government to look into...
Government could be taking a stab at regulating cryptocurrency
Police identified the suspect as Michael Stark, 33, and a manhunt was underway Monday morning.
Manhunt underway for suspect accused of shooting Texas sheriff’s deputy