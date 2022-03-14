Advertisement

Gunfire, road blockades reported in Nuevo Laredo

By KGNS STAFF
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Reports of gunshots and explosions are heard along the river Monday morning.

According to several reports, people who live along the riverbanks and the adjacent neighborhoods woke up to the sounds of gunfire.

The witnesses claim they were coming from Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico, starting at midnight until 4 in the morning.

Social media outlets are warning the traveling public about street blockages.

Reports are claiming the battle is between a criminal organization and federal authorities.

On Twitter, the U.S consulate in Nuevo Laredo has only said “”We are aware of an emergency situation near the U.S. Consulate General Nuevo Laredo. U.S. citizens should avoid the area or seek secure shelter.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection released a statement on Monday that says “for public safety reasons, southbound traffic into Nuevo Laredo at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge and Gateway to the Americas Bridge had been temporarily suspended due to an ongoing security situation on the Mexico side. Southbound traffic fully resumed at both bridges at approximately 7:30 a.m. this (Monday) morning.”

Nuevo Laredo’s mayor, Carmen Lilia Canturosas, posted on her government Facebook page asking citizens to take extreme precautions when traveling along the city.

Caturosas says her office is in contact with federal and state authorities about the situation.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

