Killeen Police identify man shot and killed at Fox Creek Apartments

Murder scene at the Fox Creek Apartments in the 2900 block of Illinois Avenue in Killeen, Texas.
Murder scene at the Fox Creek Apartments in the 2900 block of Illinois Avenue in Killeen, Texas.(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Monday identified Nicholas Gage Debrum, 19, as the young man shot and killed at the Fox Creek Apartments on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Police responded to the complex at 2900 Illinois Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m. to investigate a call regarding a wounded man.

When the officers arrived, they found Debrum lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers immediately started to perform life-saving measures and paramedics eventually airlifted Debrum to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in critical condition.

Debrum succumbed to his injuries on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has any information about the deadly shooting to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

You can also go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

