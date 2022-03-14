Local family loses everything in chimney fire

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Harker Heights family is homeless after their rental home caught fire Friday night.

It happened on Chaucer Ln. near Harker Heights High School.

The family says the fire broke out late Friday night and lasted well into Saturday; the fire department had to return twice because the home continued to burn, the mother says.

She says they had a fire going in the fireplace Friday night, put it out and removed the remaining wood, then closed the chute.

“Apparently soot was built up in the chimney, and the fire spread to the attic and it took out everything we own,” said Whitney Kay.

The Red Cross is putting the family up in a Killeen hotel.

Kay says the fire destroyed everything they own.

They’re asking for donations.

For her 9-year-old boy: Size 14-16 athletic clothes.

For her 7-year-old girl: Size 7-9, anything girly.

For Dad: 34 waist and large shirts.

For Mom: Medium bottoms and large tops.

Also, kids beds, blankets, pillows, clothes, toys, dressers, electronics, mattresses, dressers, couches, chairs, food, blankets, and pillows.

Please call or text (817) 798-9782 to donate.

Kay is having breast cancer surgery next month.

