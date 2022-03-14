Advertisement

Man accused of shooting Texas sheriff’s deputy captured

Police identified the suspect as Michael Stark, 33, and a manhunt was underway Monday morning.
Police identified the suspect as Michael Stark, 33, and a manhunt was underway Monday morning.(CBS Austin)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BASTROP, Texas (AP) — A man suspected of shooting and injuring a Texas deputy was apprehended Monday after a lengthy manhunt, authorities said.

Bastrop County Deputy Sawyer Wilson was wearing a protective vest when he was shot two times in the chest on Sunday night at a gas station in Bastrop, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Austin, Bastrop County Sheriff Maurice Cook said.

The sheriff told Austin TV station KXAN that Wilson was also shot in the forearm, shattering it, but that the deputy is expected to recover.

“The vest did what it was supposed to do,” Cook said.

Police identified the suspect as Michael Stark, 33, and authorities said he was apprehended by midday Monday.

Jail records did not list an attorney to speak on Stark’s behalf.

Cook said officers were familiar with Stark because of previous arrests.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Killeen Police are investigating a shooting on West Vega Lan
Two children are dead after a domestic disturbance in Killeen
Generic graphic.
Two killed in crash on Twin Bridges in Waco
Senia Aguilera
Mother mourns devastating loss after train strikes, kills daughter: ‘I just want her back’
Multiple homes are on fire in Morgan's Point Resort.
One dead after multiple homes catch fire at Morgan’s Point Resort
The Texas 3rd Court of Appeals dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal.
Texas loses appeal over investigation of transgender teen’s family

Latest News

File Photo
Temple Police investigating after shots fired Monday afternoon
Fayette County Narcotics K-9 Officer Kolt helped his deputy partner find more than 211 pounds...
Texas police K9 sniffs out nearly $4-million in meth hidden inside gas tank
Kendrick Donnell Gaines, 39, is charged with Capital Murder and Aggravated Assault with a...
Retired soldier accused of killing girls, wounding woman in Killeen
File
Fort Hood preparing for planned power outage that could last 12 hours
Makayla R. Martin, 11, and Alyssa Whitfield, 6, are the girls shot and killed during a domestic...
GoFundMe account set up for girls killed during domestic disturbance in Killeen