Manhunt underway for suspect accused of shooting Texas sheriff’s deputy

Police identified the suspect as Michael Stark, 33, and a manhunt was underway Monday morning.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BASTROP, Texas (AP) — A Texas deputy was expected to recover after he shot Sunday night and a manhunt is underway for the gunman, authorities said.

Bastrop County Deputy Sawyer Wilson was wearing a protective vest when he was shot two times in the chest on Sunday night at a gas station in Bastrop, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Austin, Bastrop County Sheriff Maurice Cook said.

The sheriff told Austin TV station KXAN that Wilson was also shot in the forearm, shattering it, but that the deputy is expected to recover.

“The vest did what it was supposed to do,” Cook said.

Police identified the suspect as Michael Stark, 33, and a manhunt was underway Monday morning. Cook said officers were familiar with Stark because of previous arrests.

