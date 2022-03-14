McLennan County DA fires two prosecutors in the wake of GOP primary defeat

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson has fired two prosecutors, and a seasoned prosecutor and an office gang expert have resigned in the two weeks since Johnson was defeated in the March 1 Republican primary.

Johnson fired prosecutor Gabe Price on Monday but declined to discuss his reasons for the decision, citing personnel matters.

“The personnel in a law firm of 65 people is a fluid situation,” Johnson said. “It is constantly changing.”

Price, a 13-year veteran of the DA’s office, was a respected appellate specialist who frequently was consulted by trial attorneys because of his extensive knowledge of the law.

“I have cherished my time as a prosecutor in McLennan County and the work that I have done to support all of the victims here,” Price said. “I am saddened that I will no longer be able to help the citizens and victims in McLennan County as a prosecutor. I truly hope that my future will continue to allow me to serve my community and help those in need.”

Price said he remains puzzled by Johnson’s decision. He declined to speculate if he was fired because Price’s wife, Nina Price, openly campaigned for Johnson’s primary opponent, Josh Tetens.

“The timing is definitely interesting,” Gabe Price said.

Tetens easily defeated Johnson 70 percent to 30 percent in Johnson’s bid for a second term. Tetens faces Democrat Aubrey Robertson in the November 8 general election.

Johnson fired Nina Price, a former juvenile court prosecutor, last year. She acknowledged her public support for Tetens but said her husband did not openly support him.

“It’s unfortunate that Barry is making irrational decisions based on the fact that he got his feelings hurt because he lost an election, and those choices are clearly not in the interest of McLennan County,” Nina Price said. “It makes absolutely no since that he suddenly has no trust in an employee that he was trusting his entire term in office and literally nothing changed except for the fact that he lost the election. Two weeks ago, he trusted Gabe and then he lost and now he doesn’t trust him.”

Johnson also fired juvenile prosecutor Alissa Walker last week. Also, veteran prosecutor Anne Jackson and gang expert and investigator John Bowman resigned recently for jobs in Bell County.

When asked if he plans any more personnel changes before he leaves office Dec. 31, Johnson said, “not as of today.”

According to county personnel records, 29 lawyers have left the DA’s office in the three years and two months since Johnson took office. Johnson fired about a third of those attorneys.

