Overall Nice and Warm Today, But Storms Arrive This Evening

By Elliot Wilson
It’ll be comfortably cool for the morning commute with temperatures around 50° to start. Partly cloudy skies and breezy south winds bring us to near 80° for a high this afternoon, before storms arrive with a cold front this evening. Storms will start firing up along I-35 around 7pm, tracking east as we progress through the evening. If you live west of I-35, your chances for seeing any activity are very low.

A few storms could be on the strong side as they track east of I-35 during the evening. If you get a warning, it’ll likely be for gusty winds and quarter-size hail. Everything clears out by midnight, after which we’ll have beautiful weather on Tuesday with sunny skies and highs in the low 70′s. Highs gradually warm up again as we head towards Thursday, getting to around 80° in the afternoon. However, another cold front moves through on Thursday, bringing highs down into the upper 60′s as we close out the work week.

