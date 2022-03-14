Reward offered after thieves steal over $100,000 in vehicles and construction equipment

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) -A Grimes County family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of four individuals that stole from their property.

Between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, thieves cut the lock on a residential gate on Highway 30 in Anderson, just west of Roans Prairie in Grimes County. Thieves were able to get away with a 2012 grey Dodge Longhorn Flatbed Dually with a toolbox and fuel cell, a flatbed car hauler, a John Deere diesel Z Trac, an air compressor, a pressure washer, a push mower, and thousands of dollars in miscellaneous tools and hunting gear. The suspects attempted to steal a 2017 Yamaha 4 wheeler, but it was recovered still running in a wooded area on the property.

Homeowners Stan and Kim Apostolo say they have always considered their home in Grimes County a safe space, but this weekend’s burglary has them feeling on edge. They feel that their home was targeted and that thieves knew exactly what to take and when to strike.

“Makes you feel uneasy. Like you’re not safe anymore. It’s not a good feeling,” said Stan.

Stan and Kim own Apostolo Homes, a construction and homebuilding business based out of Grimes County. They say they’ve never experienced anything like this before. They say they work hard and give back to the community and hate that anyone would come and steal from them.

“For these guys just to come in and do what they do, it means nothing to them, ‘cause they didn’t have to work hard,” said Stan. " I’ve been working hard. I think I came out my mother with a hammer in my hand, that’s how long I’ve been working.”

The Apostolos are offering a $10,000 reward to get the thieves off the street and to send a message to anyone thinking about coming to Grimes County to steal.

“$10,000 is not where I’m going to stop. I’m willing to go as far as 20 if I have to. That’s how serious I am about finding these guys,” said Stan. " We’re not going to give up. I’m going to make an example. I’m dedicated to this.”

The thefts are being investigated by the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. James Ellis is the lead investigator on the case and could not discuss specifics, but says the department is doing everything they can to solve this crime.

“We’re doing everything we can. I’ve got five investigators actually running on this,” said Ellis.

Ellis says the department is concerned about an uptick in property crimes in the county. According to Ellis, property crimes have doubled in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021. Ellis says the new Aggie Highway 249 appears to be the common dominator in the rise in crime.

“With the new 249 highway that has opened up, it seems as if once that particular highway opened up in Grimes County, our statistics as far as property crimes have really increased,” said Ellis.

The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers are asking for your help to solve this crime. Anyone who has or thinks they may have information that could assist in solving this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 936-873-2000. Any information given will be done anonymously, and if your information leads to an arrest or indictment, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

