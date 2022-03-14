Advertisement

Storms possible tonight

It’ll be comfortably cool for the morning commute with temperatures around 50° to start. Partly cloudy skies and breezy south winds bring us to near 80° for a
By Camille Hoxworth
Updated: 34 minutes ago
A cold front comes through tonight and with it, a chance for storms tonight. The highest storm chances with this event will be along and east of I-35 but we could see storms initiating as early as 6pm along the I-35 corridor. Storms that bubble bring in a concern for damaging winds and large hail, primarily. Storms won’t last all night, in fact, it looks like we should be back to quiet and clear conditions just after midnight, areawide.

Lower humidity and sunshine are in the forecast tomorrow! Along with temperatures climbing into the low 70s after starting in the upper 40s/low 50s. Tuesday is great but it’s actually one of the “cooler” days of the week. Wednesday we are back into the mid 70s, Thursday in the upper 70s/low 80s and that comes just before our next cold front. It’s another Pacific front (vs Arctic one) so we aren’t tracking a huge temperature drop - highs into the upper 60s for Friday. Thursday’s front does bring in a small chance for rain, but the main focus for rain chances this week comes tonight.

Hello gorgeous weekend! Sunshine, with highs in the upper 60s/low 70s, and not as much wind. Saturday and Sunday will be a real treat weather-wise for us. Next week could bring another chance for some storms as early as Monday, but that’s several days away and something we will be tracking.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

