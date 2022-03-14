Retired soldier accused of killing girls, wounding woman in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County District Attorney’s Office has filed capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges against Kendrick Donnell Gaines, 39, the man accused of shooting and killing two girls, and wounding a woman, during a domestic disturbance in Killeen over the weekend.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Gaines, a retired U.S. Army soldier, and set his bond at $2.5 million. The suspect is being held at the Bell County Jail.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the families of two girls - identified by the account as Makayla R. Martin, 11, and Alyssa Whitfield, 6, - who were allegedly shot and killed by Gaines.

“A home of domestic violence is no home for anyone. The lives of this family will forever be changed. Makayla & Alyssa were bright and playful little girls,” the GoFundMe account states.

Killeen Police are investigating the deadly incident at 403 West Vega Lane and have not yet officially confirmed the identities of the victims.

According to the GoFundMe account, the girls are cousins and were shot and killed by Martin’s stepfather. Police have not officially confirmed that Gaines was Martin’s stepfather.

Makayla’s mother, identified as Danielle in the GoFundMe account, was also shot, but survived. “Her son Joshua was also targeted and thankfully escaped,” the account states.

When police arrived at the scene of the domestic disturbance shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday, they found the eleven-year-old girl dead inside the home. The six-year-old girl was found suffering from a gunshot and was immediately airlifted to McLane Children’s Hospital in critical condition. She eventually succumbed to her injuries.

The 38-year-old woman was also found suffering from a gunshot wound. She was immediately transported by EMS to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed the woman and her spouse, now identified as Gaines, were involved in a domestic disturbance when shots were fired.

