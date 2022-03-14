Advertisement

Temple Police investigating after shots fired Monday afternoon

File Photo
File Photo(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shots fired call in the area of Birdcreek Drive and S. 61st Street.

Police officers were dispatched to the area of Birdcreek Drive at about 12:23 p.m. Monday.

While looking for the suspects, officers heard gun fire in the 2400 block of S. 61st St.

No suspects have been identified and injuries have been reported at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Killeen Police are investigating a shooting on West Vega Lan
Two children are dead after a domestic disturbance in Killeen
Generic graphic.
Two killed in crash on Twin Bridges in Waco
Senia Aguilera
Mother mourns devastating loss after train strikes, kills daughter: ‘I just want her back’
Multiple homes are on fire in Morgan's Point Resort.
One dead after multiple homes catch fire at Morgan’s Point Resort
The Texas 3rd Court of Appeals dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal.
Texas loses appeal over investigation of transgender teen’s family

Latest News

Fayette County Narcotics K-9 Officer Kolt helped his deputy partner find more than 211 pounds...
Texas police K9 sniffs out nearly $4-million in meth hidden inside gas tank
Kendrick Donnell Gaines, 39, is charged with Capital Murder and Aggravated Assault with a...
Retired soldier accused of killing girls, wounding woman in Killeen
File
Fort Hood preparing for planned power outage that could last 12 hours
Makayla R. Martin, 11, and Alyssa Whitfield, 6, are the girls shot and killed during a domestic...
GoFundMe account set up for girls killed during domestic disturbance in Killeen