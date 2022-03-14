Temple Police investigating after shots fired Monday afternoon

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shots fired call in the area of Birdcreek Drive and S. 61st Street.

Police officers were dispatched to the area of Birdcreek Drive at about 12:23 p.m. Monday.

While looking for the suspects, officers heard gun fire in the 2400 block of S. 61st St.

No suspects have been identified and injuries have been reported at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

