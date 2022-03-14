Advertisement

Texas police K9 sniffs out nearly $4-million in meth hidden inside gas tank

Kolt seizes more than 200 pounds of meth during traffic stop
Fayette County Narcotics K-9 Officer Kolt helped his deputy partner find more than 211 pounds...
Fayette County Narcotics K-9 Officer Kolt helped his deputy partner find more than 211 pounds of meth during a traffic stop on Friday, March 11.(Courtesy Photos)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LA GRANGE, Texas (KWTX) - Fayette County Narcotics K-9 Officer Kolt helped his deputy partner find more than 211 pounds of meth during a traffic stop on Friday, March 11.

According to Sheriff Keith Korenek, Narcotics Canine Unit Sergeant Randy Thumann and K9 partner Kolt pulled the driver of a Ford F-150 over on I-10 at approximately 9:30 a.m for a traffic violation.

“After speaking to the driver many indicators of narcotics trafficking were observed and consent to search the vehicle was obtained,” Korenek said in a Facebook post.

Thumann deployed Kolt to conduct an exterior sweep of the vehicle and the dog alerted Thumann to the presence of illegal narcotics in the pickup’s gas tank.

Thumann discovered the vehicle’s gas tank had been altered to conceal narcotics. After accessing the compartment in the gas tank, Thumann located approximately 211.4 pounds of meth with an estimated street value of $ 3.8 million.

The driver of the pickup, Marcial Ramirez, 49, of Del Rio, Texas, was arrested for felony possession.

