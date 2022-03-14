Advertisement

Trial of Waco man accused of sexually assaulting child relative postponed after court is unable to seat jury

McLennan County Courthouse. (File)
McLennan County Courthouse. (File)(Photo by Rissa Shaw)
By Thomas Witherspoon
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The trial of a three-time convicted felon charged with sexually assaulting a young family member in 2016 was postponed Monday after court officials were unable to seat a jury.

Timothy Lamar Crook, 48, of Waco, was set to stand trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court as a habitual criminal on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by contact.

Judge Thomas West, however, postponed his trial after too many potential jurors from the original 60-person panel were excused or disqualified to seat a 12-member jury and Crook and his attorney,  Darren Obenoskey, objected to proceeding with an 11-person jury.

The majority of those excused said they would be unable to consider the minimum punishment for someone convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Others excused said they had personal experiences with child abuse cases that would affect their abilities to be fair and impartial.

One prospective juror was excused from the panel because he became ill.

Crook’s trial tentatively has been scheduled again for next week, West said.

Crook, who suffered strokes after his arrest and now walks with a cane, is charged with sexually abusing a 9-year-old family member on two occasions in September and October 2016 at residences on Craven Avenue and Hawthorne Drive in Waco.

He is charged as a habitual offender because of felony convictions for violation of a protective order - stalking in 2010 and arson in 1993. He also has a felony conviction for unauthorized absence from a correctional facility and misdemeanor convictions for assault-family violence, assault and criminal trespass.

