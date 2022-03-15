BEAUTIFUL Weather Today with Another Warming Trend To Follow!

We’ll have another nice, cool start with temperatures in the low 50′s for the morning commute. Sunny skies bring us into the low 70′s this afternoon, despite a cold front just having moved through the area. It’ll be a little breezy today as well, with wind gusts near 30mph during the afternoon.

South winds return on Wednesday, bringing us into the upper 70′s during the afternoon before we get to enjoy highs around 80° on St. Patrick’s Day. However, another cold front arrives late in the day on Thursday, bringing a few spotty showers to the area. Luckily most of the holiday will be dry, and you won’t have to worry about spotty rain until after 5pm. After the front moves out we dip down into the mid to upper 60′s on Friday, before warming back into the 70′s going through the weekend.

We are keeping an eye on a system that looks to move into our area next Monday. We’re still 6 days out, but it does look like this system will be fairly large and capable of bringing scattered storms and heavy rain to Central Texas.

